Spectrum FM interview Mojacar mayor and councillors

MOJACAR Mayor Rosmari Cano, accompanied by Maria Luisa Perez, councillor for non-Spanish speaking residents, and Emmanuel Agüero, councillor for tourism, were recently interviewed on Spectrum, the local English language radio station.

Richard Shanley invited the mayor and councillors to his programme Almeria Today, which is broadcast on Spectrum FM Mondays to Fridays from 10am to noon, to discuss local matters and give a round-up of 2016.

Topics of interest on which the council members and their interviewer chatted included the PaseoMaritimo (seafront promenade) and a planned relief road for the beach area, and Shanley did not miss out on the chance to question his guests on the council’s position regarding Brexit. Cano and Perez both stressed that Mojacar intends to continue providing the same support and services to British residents as those offered to other foreign residents, regardless of whether or not the UK is a member of the European Union.

During the programme, Shanley and the mayor agreed to keep in touch and provide local English speaking residents with local and council information every other month. The mayor and her team also wished to take the chance to wish Mojacar’s British residents a happy Christmas and New Year.

Spectrum FM Mojacar, Almeria, is part of Spain’s largest English language radio network, committed to providing the local community with all the latest information. It has established itself in the years that it has been broadcasting as the local reference station, both for news and music.