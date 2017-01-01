Price hike on prawns

THE average price for red prawns at the Garrucha fish market reached a maximum high in December of €58.68 per kilo, €13.95 higher than in November.

The price, according to a report from the Agriculture and Fishing Board, was also €3.28 higher than in December 2015. The total amount earned from sale of the prawns over the first three weeks of the month, the report revealed, was however less than the previous year due to smaller catches.

Whereas the first three weeks of December 2015 saw Garrucha fishermen gather 4,893 kilos of prawns, sold for an estimated €271,284, the same period this year produced 3,435 kilos for just €201,577.

The lowest price for red prawns registered in Garrucha in 2016 was in January, when they were selling for just €39.56 per kilo