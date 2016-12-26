Monday, 26 December 2016

A right royal visit

Eleanor Hawkins
Costa de Almería
26 December 2016
PUPILS at schools in Huercal-Overa had a special visit this week from the Three Wise Men’s pages, who delivered letters to fill in and heard requests for gifts.

Accompanied by local Education councillor Belen Martinez, the pages visited Virgen del Rio, San Jose de Calasanz, Principe Felipe, Tierno Galvan, Las Estancias and De la Concepcion schools, where children received them with delight and grins.

The council initiative, Martinez explained, not only aimed to bring a smile to youngsters’ faces but also to encourage their parents to do their Christmas shopping close to home and help local commerce.

As in previous years, the pages delivered letters for the children to fill in with their requests and return for delivery to the Wise Men. 

The councillor reported: “the children are really enthusiastic and their giggles and grins are helping us all get into the Christmas spirit with their requests. They were even brave enough to sing some of the carols they have been preparing for their 

