Jail requested for policeman attacker

KITCHEN KNIFE: Was used to stab the officer in the face.

ALMERIA’S Public Prosecutor will be requesting a 16-and-a-half year jail sentence for a man who attacked two National Police officers at the city’s Intermodal station, stabbing one in the face.

The prosecutor’s initial report explains that the two police officers were called to the station by private security guards who reported a man was causing problems.

After identifying themselves as police officers, the report continues, the officers asked the defendant to show them what was in his rucksack. At that point, he pulled out a 12cm steel kitchen knife and attacked the nearest policeman, stabbing his face and screaming “I’ll kill you” as the officer fell to the floor.

The second officer, who rushed to help, was also met with shouts of “I’ll kill you too” as the attacker brandished the knife. Eventually the unharmed officer managed to disarm and arrest the man, who was remanded in custody.

Along with the jail sentence of attempted manslaughter and attacking members of a police force, the prosecutor has requested €8,375 in damages for the injured officer, who was left with a six centimetre scar on his cheek.