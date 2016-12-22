Thursday, 22 December 2016
Body of missing 65-year-old man found in Bedár

Euro Weekly News
Costa de Almería
21 December 2016
The body of a man who went missing during the storms on Saturday has been found. He was discovered on Tuesday (December 20th) evening near the Bedár cemetery.

The Spanish man, 65, went missing at the height of the storms that lashed Almeria. He was reported missing by his brother on Monday when he failed to return home. According to the brother, the deceased was last seen leaving a bar at around 21.30 to head home. 

Family members suspect he became disorientated due to the storms and the blackout in Bedár at the time.

The Guardia Civil had mounted a search with several sniffer dogs. They were joined on Tuesday morning by the Almeria Civil Protection Service with a further three canine units.

 

