Safer facility demanded for animals

MORE than 4,000 people have signed a petition launched on Change.org urging Almeria City Council to increase security and defend the rights of the animals at the municipal animal pound.

The petition, directed towards Public Works and Development Councillor Carlos Sanchez, sprang up following a recent attack during which five potentially dangerous dogs were stolen, a puppy killed and two ponies let loose after vandals broke through the main entrance to the pound.

Sanchez is urged to take necessary measures to boost security at the facility including installation of security cameras, to remove measures to fine people who feed strays on the public street and increase punishments for those who abandon or mistreat animals.

The petition also calls for decent management of the pound and improved conditions including the possibility of allowing volunteers to walk dogs in Parque de Andarax and ensuring treatment for ill animals.

Sanchez recently announced that the city council intends to include €90,000 in the 2017 municipal budgets to improve the animal pound and increase it in size to double the capacity of the kennels.