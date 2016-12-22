Thursday, 22 December 2016
WELL STUCK: Four people had to be rescued. WELL STUCK: Four people had to be rescued.

Flooded school evacuated

Eleanor Hawkins
Costa de Almería
10 December 2016
TAG:
Be the first to comment!

HEAVY rain at the end of the week caused a variety of incidents across the province with a school evacuation and the rescue of four people from an overturned car of particular note.

The 112 Emergency Services Andalucia reported receiving alerts at 8.15am on December 1 that a car had been overturned by water in Macenas Beach, Mojacar, and four people were trapped inside. 

Police patrols, paramedics and Levante fire brigade were sent to the rescue and the passengers taken for medical treatment.

At 9.30am, the service was notified of flooding at Juan Goytisolo secondary school in Carboneras and Local Police, Guardia Civil, Civil Protection and Levante fire brigade teams were sent to the scene. 

Once there, Civil Protection reported that ground floor classrooms were flooded with water and the decision was made to evacuate the 530 students. Council workers spent all morning bailing water out, the town hall reported.

Rate this item
(0 votes)

Comments

  • No comments found

Leave your comments

Post comment as a guest

0 / 1200 Character restriction
Your text should be less than 1200 characters
back to top
Centrora Security

MEMBERS OF: AEPG association AFFILIATED TO:  
 