Flooded school evacuated

HEAVY rain at the end of the week caused a variety of incidents across the province with a school evacuation and the rescue of four people from an overturned car of particular note.

The 112 Emergency Services Andalucia reported receiving alerts at 8.15am on December 1 that a car had been overturned by water in Macenas Beach, Mojacar, and four people were trapped inside.

Police patrols, paramedics and Levante fire brigade were sent to the rescue and the passengers taken for medical treatment.

At 9.30am, the service was notified of flooding at Juan Goytisolo secondary school in Carboneras and Local Police, Guardia Civil, Civil Protection and Levante fire brigade teams were sent to the scene.

Once there, Civil Protection reported that ground floor classrooms were flooded with water and the decision was made to evacuate the 530 students. Council workers spent all morning bailing water out, the town hall reported.