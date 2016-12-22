Emergency stop saves the day

A CONFUSED elderly woman suspected to have escaped from an old people’s home caused an incident on Wednesday (December 7) which could have ended in tragedy but luckily resulted in nothing more than late arrival of the Madrid-Almeria train.

The morning Talgo from the Spanish capital had just stopped at Almuradiel-Viso del Marques in Ciudad Real province, Renfe rail company reported, when the driver spotted a woman in her 80s wandering on the rails. His quick thinking in using the emergency brakes and the fact that the train had not yet picked up much speed after stopping meant the train ground to a halt just one metre away from the woman, leaving her unharmed, the Guardia Civil and Renfe explained.

The train, covering the morning Madrid Chamartin to Almeria route, was forced to wait for more than half an hour as the Almuradiel station master and Guardia Civil were called to take charge of the situation.

Eventually, police officers managed to coax the woman, who was reported to be disorientated and confused, back to Viso del Marques where she is believed to live in an old people’s home.

The train eventually arrived in Almeria City 38 minutes late, the third considerable delay of the month, passengers complained.