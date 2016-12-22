Baby remains in care as investigations continue

A BABY which the authorities believe was bought from her mother by a homosexual couple from Vicar remains with a foster family and a judge has requested a DNA test to determine whether one of the two men really is her father.

The two men and the mother, who lives in Cadiz, were arrested by the Guardia Civil and the young baby taken into the custody of the authorities last month after a tip off that the couple had paid €10,000 for the baby.

However, one of the two men told a judge last week that he and the mother had been friends and, due to his wishes to become a father, she had agreed to be artificially inseminated with his sperm. Lawyer Carlos Aranguez Sanchez explained that no money was given to the mother for the baby, that the father had simply covered the costs of the insemination, bought clothes for the mother and baby and paid medical expenses of around €6,000.

The baby was registered as the child of the woman and one of the two men and at no time was she left unattended, Aranguez stressed.

The lawyer has requested that the baby is immediately returned to her parents and complained that, although the arrestees, who were released with charges, have been to Social Services every day to try and find out where their daughter is, they have been given no information.